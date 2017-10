May 2 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday assigned an AA-plus rating to the $300 million State of Illinois Build Illinois taxable sales tax revenue bonds, series of May 2013. The outlook is stable.

The issue is expected to be sold by competitive bidding on May 9.

Fitch also affirmed the AA-plus ratings on $2.33 billion of outstanding Build Illinois senior lien bonds, and $397 million of outstanding junior obligation bonds.