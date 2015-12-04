FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least one wounded in shooting at Illinois Wal-Mart store
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 4, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

At least one wounded in shooting at Illinois Wal-Mart store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - At least one person was injured during a shooting inside a Wal-Mart store in a Chicago suburb, local broadcasters reported on Thursday.

A local CBS affiliate, citing an employee within the store in the Chicago suburb of Darien, said that shooting broke out after an argument between two people at a food stand inside the store. One person pulled a gun and shot another, CBS reported.

An NBC affiliate reported multiple people had been wounded in the shooting in the city of some 22,000 residents. A local ABC broadcaster, citing police, reported one person was shot inside the Wal-Mart Stores Inc location.

A suspect had not been captured, multiple broadcasters said.

A Darien police officer said multiple police units were at the scene of an incident but declined to provide additional information on the incident.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
