Moody's downgrades Univ. of Illinois, cites state's pension woes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded $1.56 billion of debt issued by the University of Illinois and lowered its ratings on six other state universities on Friday, citing concerns about the potential effect on their finances from the state’s pension problems.

“If pension reform is passed, UI may need to fund a portion of its pension expense, possibly as early as FY 2015,” Moody’s said in a report. “If pension reform fails to be enacted, we expect continued pressure on state operating appropriations.”

Illinois’ failure to enact pension reform has helped push its credit ratings to the lowest level among U.S. states.

Moody’s said in a statement it lowered its rating on the University of Illinois’ Auxiliary Facility System Revenue Bonds and Certificates of Participation to ‘Aa3’ from ‘Aa2.’

The agency also lowered its rating on the university’s South Campus Development Bonds to ‘Aa3’ from ‘Aa2’ and its ratings on the university’s Health Services Facilities System Bonds to ‘A2’ from ‘A1.’ Moody’s said its outlook for the ratings is negative.