Chicago water main projects exposed tap water to lead - lawsuit
February 19, 2016 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago water main projects exposed tap water to lead - lawsuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Chicago officials put residents at risk of lead exposure during a massive water and sewer replacement program, failed to warn them about it and did not tell them how to limit their risks, according to a new lawsuit.

Residents in two Chicago neighborhoods where the city replaced water mains or meters brought the class action filed Thursday against Chicago in Cook County Circuit Court by lawyers from Hagens Berman Sobol & Shapiro.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21eMyXQ

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

