FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises ratings of 2 Ill. school districts, affirms 10
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises ratings of 2 Ill. school districts, affirms 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday said it raised ratings on bonds issued by two Illinois
school districts, and affirmed ratings on bonds issued by 10
other school districts in the state.
    The outlook is stable for all the school districts.
    S&P raised the ratings of DeKalb Kane and Kendall Counties
Community Unit School District No. 429 (Hinckley-Big Rock), and
Kendall Kane & Will Counties Community United School District
No. 308.
    The ratings of the following issuers was affirmed:
    Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle Counties Community Unit School
District No. 308 (Eastland); 
    Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle Counties Community Unit SchoEDol
District No. 308 (Mount Prospect); 
    Cook County School District No. 74 (Lincolnwood);
    Cook County School District No. 86 (Union Ridge); 
    Cook County School District No. 109 (Indian Springs); 
    Cook County Township High School District No. 214 (Arlington
Heights); 
    Cook County Community High School District No. 218; 
    Iroquois and Ford Counties Community Unit School District
No. 10 (Iroquois West);
    LaSalle County Community Consolidated School District No. 82
(Deer Park); 
    and
    St. Clair County Community Unit School District #19

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.