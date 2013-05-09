S&P raises ratings of 2 Ill. school districts, affirms 10

May 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday said it raised ratings on bonds issued by two Illinois school districts, and affirmed ratings on bonds issued by 10 other school districts in the state. The outlook is stable for all the school districts. S&P raised the ratings of DeKalb Kane and Kendall Counties Community Unit School District No. 429 (Hinckley-Big Rock), and Kendall Kane & Will Counties Community United School District No. 308. The ratings of the following issuers was affirmed: Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle Counties Community Unit School District No. 308 (Eastland); Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle Counties Community Unit SchoEDol District No. 308 (Mount Prospect); Cook County School District No. 74 (Lincolnwood); Cook County School District No. 86 (Union Ridge); Cook County School District No. 109 (Indian Springs); Cook County Township High School District No. 214 (Arlington Heights); Cook County Community High School District No. 218; Iroquois and Ford Counties Community Unit School District No. 10 (Iroquois West); LaSalle County Community Consolidated School District No. 82 (Deer Park); and St. Clair County Community Unit School District #19