#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 8, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Associated British Foods plans buyout offer for South Africa's Illovo Sugar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Illovo Sugar said on Monday it has received a non-binding expression of interest from its largest shareholder Associated British Foods to acquire the rest of the company’s shares.

ABF, which holds a 51.35 percent stake in Illovo, intends to make an offer of 20 rand ($1.24) per share for the stake it does not yet hold, Africa’s top sugar producer said in a statement, in a deal that would amount to around 4.1 billion rand.

Illovo shares rose 8.93 percent to 20.01 rand by 1338 GMT.

$1 = 16.1745 rand Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

