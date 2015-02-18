FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia Sugar to spend $82 mln on refinery to double output
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Zambia Sugar to spend $82 mln on refinery to double output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Africa’s top cane producer Zambia Sugar plans to spend $82 million to construct a refinery that would double its annual refined production as well as make other factory improvements, the firm said on Wednesday.

The unit of South African sugar producer Illovo said in a statement the refinery would more than double refined output capacity to around 100,000 tonnes, and likely be up and running by May of 2016.

Zambia Sugar said the project would be financed through debt raised mostly in Zambia and the company’s own cash resources. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.