BRIEF-Illovo Sugar expects overall group sugar production to rise marginally
July 16, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Illovo Sugar expects overall group sugar production to rise marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd :

* It is anticipated that production deficit from strikes will be recovered by extending season in both South Africa and Swaziland - Chairman

* Overall group sugar production is expected to increase marginally from last year to around 1.85 million tons - Chairman

* It is anticipated that 2014/15 financial year will be a tough one for group due to difficult market conditions, and achievement of good earnings growth will be a challenge - Chairman

* Exchange rate volatility will continue to be a major influence on export earnings - Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

