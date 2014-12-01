FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Illovo Sugar first-half HEPS falls 10 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Illovo Sugar first-half HEPS falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd :

* H1 group revenue down 5 pct to R5.932 billion, impacted by 9 pct lower sugar production and reduced export market prices

* H1 headline EPS down 10 pct but distribution remains unchanged

* Declining sugar production in South Africa, Swaziland and Nchalo in Malawi will result in total group sugar production ending below that achieved to 31 March 2014

* Interim capital distribution by way of a reduction of contributed tax capital of 37.0 cents per share has been declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
