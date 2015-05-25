S.Africa's Illovo Sugar says FY profit down on low prices

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar, Africa’s biggest producer of the sweetener, said on Monday full-year profit fell 8 percent due to softer global prices and lower sugar output at its South African operations.

Headline earnings per share for the year to March fell to 179 cents in the year to the end of March from 194 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)