UPDATE 2-Low sugar prices hurt S.Africa's Illovo Sugar, Tongaat

By Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd and Tongaat Hullett, Africa’s two biggest producers of the sweetener, reported weaker full-year profits on Monday, blaming softer global prices and lower output, sending their shares sliding.

Lower export prices to key regions such as the European Union were worsened by the weakening of the euro and the Brazilian real as well as weaker production in South Africa.

Shares in Illovo dropped 8 percent to 969 rand, their lowest in six years and biggest daily fall since 2004.

Smaller rival Tongaat fell 0.7 percent to 174 rand.

The sugar industry has grown increasingly competitive in recent years due to excess supplies and a crowded marketplace.

World sugar prices are languishing near the lowest levels in more than six years below 13 cents per pound.

The South African sugar producers said they were forced to sell their commodity at a loss due to low prices and high operating costs while countries such as Brazil produce cheaply and flood the market.

Illovo said tough global markets were offset by stronger demand in South Africa and Tanzania after the governments there took import protection steps against cheap and illegal sugar.

Mozambique is expected to introduce protection measures in the next few months, said the firm’s managing director Gavin Dalgleish.

Illovo, which also operates in Malawi, Swaziland, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, expected a medium-term price recovery in world sugar prices.

Dalgleish told Reuters Illovo would intensify diversification of its revenue and reduce exposure to sugar, including replicating its Tanzanian ethanol distillery in Zambia and the possibility of furfural production in Swaziland.

Ethanol is used in whisky and rums while furfural is an ingredient used in making lubricating oils and flavourants.

Illovo’s sugar’s production fell 3.8 percent to 1.76 million tonnes in the year, while Tongaat’s output dropped 7.7 percent to 1.31 million. Both firms attributed the fall to the drought and winter frost affecting their South African plantations.

Illovo’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to March fell 7.7 percent to 179 cents, while Tongaat’s HEPS slipped 16 percent to 826.1 cents over the same period.

Wage talks with unions in the sugar industry reached a deadlock last week, risking the possibility of a strike, said Dalgleish. Last year workers downed tools over wages, briefly affecting output. (Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)