BRIEF-Illovo Sugar posts higher H1 earnings
November 15, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Illovo Sugar posts higher H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd : * Says H1 diluted headline earnings per share of 82 cents versus 62.9 cents

last year * Says H1 revenue at 5.7 billion rand versus 4.55 billion rand last year * Says reduction of contributed tax capital of 34.0 cents per share has been

declared, in lieu of a dividend * Says recovery in sales volumes in the second half of the year is expected in

South Africa and tanzania * Says group sugar production for the full year is likely to be 10% and 15%

higher than previous season * Says South African seasonal sugar output improving by between 30% and 35%

above last year

