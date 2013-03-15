FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Illumina ordered to pay about $96 mln in patent damages
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Illumina ordered to pay about $96 mln in patent damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects patent damages amount in headline to $96 mln)

March 14 (Reuters) - March 14 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc :

* Announces outcome of its patent litigation against syntrix biosystems, inc

* Judge dismissed from case claims that co’s alleged infringement was willful and that Illumina misappropriated syntrix’s trade secrets

* Federal jury found that co’s beadchip array product infringed U.S. patent no 6,951, 682, asserted by syntrix biosystems

* Says federal jury ordered Illumina to pay approximately $96 million in damages to syntrix

* Source text

* Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.