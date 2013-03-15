CORRECTED-BRIEF-Illumina ordered to pay about $96 mln in patent damages

(Corrects patent damages amount in headline to $96 mln)
March 14 (Reuters) - March 14 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc :
* Announces outcome of its patent litigation against syntrix biosystems, inc
* Judge dismissed from case claims that co’s alleged infringement was willful and that Illumina misappropriated syntrix’s trade secrets
* Federal jury found that co’s beadchip array product infringed U.S. patent no 6,951, 682, asserted by syntrix biosystems
* Says federal jury ordered Illumina to pay approximately $96 million in damages to syntrix
* Source text
* Further company coverage