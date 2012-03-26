FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illumina sued by Columbia Univ. over DNA patents
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

Illumina sued by Columbia Univ. over DNA patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc, facing a hostile takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, was sued by Columbia University on Monday for alleged infringement of five patents related to DNA sequencing.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware. Illumina representatives did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Earlier Monday, Roche extended its $5.7 billion cash takeover bid for Illumina, which considers the offer “grossly inadequate.”

Illumina makes machines that decode a person’s entire genome. Acquiring the company would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene sequencing, which could help better identify which patients might benefit from using particular drugs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.