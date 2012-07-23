FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Illumina countersues IBS and Qiagen
July 23, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Illumina countersues IBS and Qiagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Genetic sequencing company Illumina Inc countersued Intelligent Bio-Systems Inc and Qiagen NV alleging infringement on three of its patents expiring in December 2022.

Illumina alleged infringement on patents that are applicable to the “sequencing by synthesis technology” being used in the IBS Max-Seq and MINI-20 DNA Sequencers.

The company said the suit was in response to the lawsuit brought against Illumina in March by Columbia University and IBS alleging infringement of five patents related to DNA sequencing. Qiagen acquired IBS in June.

Illumina, which recently fended off a hostile takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, on Monday denied all allegations against it and asserted that Columbia’s patents are invalid.

Illumina shares closed at $42.71 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

