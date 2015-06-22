Listing not on Illycaffe's agenda for now-CEO to paper

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s Illycaffe has hired consultant Roland Berger to help reorganise the coffee maker but a stock market listing is not part of its plans at the moment, Chief Executive Andrea Illy told La Stampa in an interview published on Monday.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that a stock market listing was one of the options to be evaluated by Berger for the Trieste-based company.

Domestic rival Massimo Zanetti Beverage made its debut on the Milan bourse this month to raise funds for acquisitions in a bid to turn the family-owned business into a stronger international player.

“A listing is not on the agenda for now,” Illy told the newspaper. “Roland Berger’s role is to help us conduct an audit of our strategy. The idea of a flotation is very, very remote.”

Illy said a search for an industrial partner or the entry of a private equity group in the family-owned firm were also unlikely as its primary objective was not a shareholder reshuffle, but a new strategy to facilitate growth.

The company could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Jason Neely)