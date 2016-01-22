Illycaffe to steer clear of coffee industry M&A scramble

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Illycaffe, the name of which is synonymous with Italian espresso, is committed to staying independent even as consolidation in the global coffee sector heats up after a string of deals formed a new No. 1 player.

JAB Holding, owned by Germany’s billionaire Reimann family, is building a coffee powerhouse, announcing in December that it was leading a $13.9 billion buyout of U.S. company Keurig Green Mountain Inc after combining its D.E. Master Blenders 1753 business with that of Mondelez International Inc.

”In such a situation, many other players in the industry try to do the same,“ Illycaffe CEO Andrea Illy told Reuters. ”In such an environment you either become prey or a predator. Illy doesn’t want to be either.

“We believe we can sustain our positioning independent because we are a niche player -- super, super, super-specialised in the super-premium quality.”

The family-owned company achieved double-digit growth in 2015, Illy said, from its 2014 revenue of 391 million euros. (Editing by David Goodman)