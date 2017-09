HELSINKI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen said on Thursday that its stake in Nokia rose by 11 percent in the second quarter to 168.2 million euros ($224.39 million) as of end-June, in line with Nokia’s share price.

Ilmarinen also said it increased its investment allocation in equities. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)