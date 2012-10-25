New insurance-linked securities fund targets Asian investors

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tokyo-based hedge fund Asuka Asset Management has launched a new insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund with $40 million of capital, targeting investors in Japan and Asia, the firm said in a statement.

Insurance-linked securities allow insurers, reinsurers or governments to manage their exposure to risks by passing on potential losses to investors via the capital markets. The most common form of ILS is the catastrophe bond, used by insurers to reduce their potential losses from natural disasters.

Earlier this month, Asuka - which has assets worth about $800 million - set up a Bermuda-based fund, Eastpoint Asset Management Ltd, to invest in products such as catastrophe bonds.

Asuka and Eastpoint have now formed a second fund together, Asuka ILS Opportunities Fund/Trust, which will invest in a range of ILS products, including cat bonds, industry loss warranties and collateralised reinsurance programmes.

“We are targeting Japanese and Asian investors,” said Masahide Kitade, chief executive officer of Eastpoint Asset Management in a statement on Monday.

Asian investors currently hold less than 5 percent share of ILS assets, K itade said, but are becoming more interested in ILS even though “they have to look across the world to find the best opportunities”.

Asuka is one of several hedge fund managers dipping a toe into the reinsurance industry, which effectively provides insurance for primary insurance companies. The sector provides a new source of investment capital, as reinsurers take in premiums and hedge funds manage their investment accounts, collecting fees along the way.

Earlier this month, Third Point Re, a hedge fund backed by big-name fund manager Dan Loeb launched a cat fund with Bermudian insurer Hiscox to underwrite more traditional kinds of catastrophe cover.

Prominent hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Kenneth Griffin and George Soros have also been involved in reinsurance over the last few years.

The world’s biggest reinsurer Munich Re said it was considering launching an ILS fund in September , while rival firms such as SCOR and Hannover Re have already entered into the ILS space with their own funds.