Munich Re eyes catastrophe bond fund

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Munich Re said it was considering launching a fund to allow investors to buy catastrophe bonds and other insurance linked securities (ILS) to build on the growing demand for the instruments that are linked to natural disasters.

Insurers and reinsurers have used the instruments since the 1990s to manage their exposure to hurricanes, earthquakes and other calamities, by transferring potential losses to investment funds.

Investors receive a high rate of interest but risk losing all or part of their principal if a catastrophe occurs.

ILS sales have risen sharply this year thanks to a growing perception they are insulated from shocks in more mainstream parts of the market.

“ILS have proved their worth as a risk-relief tool,” Dr. Andreas Müller, head of ILS Investments Department in Munich Re’s Risk Trading Unit, said in an internal magazine.

The world’s biggest reinsurer itself invests in catastrophe bonds and is a regular sponsor for its own securitizations - the most recent being Queen Street V Re Limited, a special purpose insurer which covers Munich Re from claims for U.S. hurricane and European windstorm risk.

ILS investors say the ‘cat bond’ sector was likely to grow by 25 percent in 2012, reaching $6-7 billion in issuance by the end of the year - matching a previous record set in 2007 .

Muller added that ILS should account for “around 4 percent of premium volume in non-life reinsurance” in the medium term.

Munich Re’s rivals including SCOR and hedge fund managers Dan Leob have already launched ILS funds.

- For more details on cat bond transactions, see the Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community, click here.