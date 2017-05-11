FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Italy business lobby approves 30 mln euro injection into Il Sole 24 Ore
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 11, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

Italy business lobby approves 30 mln euro injection into Il Sole 24 Ore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 11 (Reuters) - The board of the Italian employers association Confindustria approved on Thursday the injection of 30 million euros ($32.5 million) into publisher Il Sole 24 Ore in an upcoming cash call needed to keep to group afloat.

Confindustria currently owns 67.5 percent of Il Sole 24 Ore group, which publishes Italy's main financial daily.

The board of the publisher said on Wednesday it would proposed a cash call of no less than 50 million euros.

The publisher and several of its former managers are under investigation by Italian prosecutors for allegedly issuing false corporate statements. The group has 50 million euros in debt coming due in October. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinella; writing by Francesca Landini)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.