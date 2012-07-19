ILVA steel plant needs to decide fate by July 26 - source

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - The owners of ILVA, one of Europe’s biggest steelworks and facing pressure to close because of pollution problems, have until July 26 to accept an agreement on potential public funding for a clean up, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

“The scope of the agreement is a plan that involves ILVA in a way that is voluntary and shared, to reconcile the environment with economic growth,” the source said on Thursday.

The government had said on Thursday talks with Riva Group, ILVA’s owners, would focus on measures for an environmental restoration of the area in Taranto, in southern Italy’s heel. That followed a meeting between government officials and local representatives including the mayor of Taranto, Ippazio Stefano.

ILVA, which employs around 12,000, has made headlines since a study requested by local magistrates linked 386 deaths among the local population to ILVA fumes over 13 years.

The majority lived in two low-income neighbourhoods close to the plant. The study also showed a higher-than-average number of tumours among ILVA workers.

Puglia’s regional government passed a law a few days ago that, aside from carrying out analysis on the cost of damages to health in the area and setting limits on emissions, reserved 100 million euros ($123 million) for environmental projects.

The law said factories whose emissions were above a certain level and did not implement recommended changes risked closure.

The source compared the potential agreement on ILVA with previous agreements involving Marghera and Trieste, adding that “within a few months investments and projects would be unblocked”.

“Finally everyone has realised the need to speed up the initiatives so Taranto can keep the largest steel factory in Europe,” said Marco Bentivogli, national secretary for the country’s metalworkers’ union. ($1 = 0.8154 euro) (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio and Philip Baillie; Editing by Dan Lalor)