Sale of Italian steel giant Ilva draws 29 potential bidders

ROME, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Some 29 companies or consortia have registered initial interest in buying all or part of the European Union’s largest steel plant, Ilva, the company said on Wednesday.

The government took over administration of the loss-making Ilva last year to try to save some 16,000 jobs and clean up its polluting factories in the southern Italian city of Taranto.

With the EU opening an investigation into possible illegal state aid at steel producer, Rome has put the company up for sale, hoping to wrap up a deal by June 30.

Ilva said in a statement it had received 29 expressions of interest and an examination of the various proposals would start on Tuesday. It did not name any of the groups or companies that had expressed interest.

It said potential partners deemed to be serious contenders would be allowed to enter a second phase and carry out due diligence on Ilva. After that, they would be expected to make a binding offer.

The European Commission said last month an investigation into the state’s dealings with Ilva would focus on whether measures allowing it to finance plant modernisation had given it an unfair advantage.

EU rules allow member states to support research activities or relieve energy costs of steel companies, but there are strict rules against state aid used to rescue those in difficulty.

Ilva was put under court administration in 2013 after magistrates seized 8.1 billion euros ($9.2 billion) from the owners, the Riva family, amid allegations that toxic emissions were causing abnormally high rates of cancer.