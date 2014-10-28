FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-I. M. Skaugen sells vessel to Teekay's subsidiary
October 28, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-I. M. Skaugen sells vessel to Teekay's subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - I. M. Skaugen SE

* says the company and Teekay LNG partners L.P. have agreed terms pursuant to which IMS will sell 10.200 cbm sized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)/ ethylene carrier Norgas Napa to a subsidiary of Teekay for $27.0 million

* Vessel will be delivered to Teekay within November 2014, and immediately thereafter re-delivered to IMS pursuant to a bareboat charter party for 5 years

* Transaction is part of a larger strategic relationship with Teekay

* Says vessel will continue as participant of Norgas revenue sharing pool and vessel will be managed by Norgas carriers

* Net cash flow from sale of Norgas Napa of about $21.6 million, will be used to reduce corporate debt associated with vessel and other corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

