FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's IMA considers acquisition options abroad, nothing seen short term
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 10, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Italy's IMA considers acquisition options abroad, nothing seen short term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian machine manufacturer IMA is examining various acquisition opportunities, especially abroad and in non-pharmaceutical sectors, but no deal is expected this year, Chairman Alberto Vacchi told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

“I don’t believe that the dossiers we are looking at can result in an acquisition in the next few months, but in the medium term they will certainly lead to something,” Vacchi said, adding that the group already had a large pharma portfolio and is therefore looking to grow in other sectors, such as food.

He also confirmed the company’s guidance for this year.

IMA, which designs and manufactures automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea and coffee, expects to report 2016 revenues of around 1.27 billion euros ($1.43 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 178 million euros. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.