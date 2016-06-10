Italy's IMA considers acquisition options abroad, nothing seen short term

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian machine manufacturer IMA is examining various acquisition opportunities, especially abroad and in non-pharmaceutical sectors, but no deal is expected this year, Chairman Alberto Vacchi told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

“I don’t believe that the dossiers we are looking at can result in an acquisition in the next few months, but in the medium term they will certainly lead to something,” Vacchi said, adding that the group already had a large pharma portfolio and is therefore looking to grow in other sectors, such as food.

He also confirmed the company’s guidance for this year.

IMA, which designs and manufactures automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea and coffee, expects to report 2016 revenues of around 1.27 billion euros ($1.43 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 178 million euros. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)