Mandarin Capital sold IMA stake at 18.6 euros/share
#Financials
September 3, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Mandarin Capital sold IMA stake at 18.6 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chinese-Italian private equity fund Mandarin Capital has sold its 7.57 percent stake in packaging machinery company IMA at 18.6 euros per share, two traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

Mandarin Capital said on Monday it had placed its stake through an accelerated book building procedure. One trader said it was offering to sell the shares at a price of between 18.5 and 18.8 euros.

On Tuesday, shares in IMA fell 3.8 percent by 0703 GMT to 19.05 euros.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
