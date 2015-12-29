Hong Kong's Imagi replaces missing chairman

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Imagi International Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had appointed non-executive director Leung Pak To as chairman, replacing Shan Jiuliang, whom remains as a director of the firm.

Imagi said earlier this month that it had not been able to reach Shan, who was last seen at a board meeting on Oct. 15, and was not aware of his whereabouts.

Shan also founded Fanya Metal Exchange in southwestern Yunnan province, which came under the spotlight earlier this year following protests by hundreds of investors who allegedly lost more than $6 billion. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)