Imagination Tech's profit dips on licensing slowdown

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies , the British chip designer whose graphics technology is in Apple’s iPhone, saw its full-year profit dip, as the market had expected after a warning last month.

Imagination posted adjusted pretax profit of 34.3 million pounds ($53.5 million) in the year to end-April, down from 36.8 million pounds a year ago, on revenue up 19 percent to 151.5 million pounds.

Analysts were expecting about 32 million pounds on the bottom line after they slashed forecasts by nearly 10 million pounds last month, when the group said it had seen delays in signing licensing deals in the second half.

The company has suffered as a number of its chipmaking customers, such as Renesas and Texas Instruments , have shifted their focus away from smartphones and tablets.

Its competitor ARM has also been winning share in next generation smartphones, mobile computers and digital TVs.

Imagination said it had made a good start to the new year, and was on course to see its partners ship more than 650 million chips containing its technology this year.