5 months ago
Apple sparks row with pledge to drop Imagination Tech graphics
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 5 months ago

Apple sparks row with pledge to drop Imagination Tech graphics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.

Imagination said Apple, its biggest customer, had not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination's technology, without violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property and confidential information.

It said on Monday that Apple's notification had triggered talks on alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and royalty agreement.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

