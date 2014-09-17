FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imagination Tech sees progress in-line with expectations
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Imagination Tech sees progress in-line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc :

* Pure business is trading in line with expectations following renewed focus and organisational changes implemented at end of FY14

* Both licensing and royalty revenue have been affected by strength of sterling in period, leading to adverse comparisons with prior year

* Underlying operating costs are growing at a lower rate and in line with expectations

* Progress on licensing in period supports our target of 10 pct growth in licensing revenue for year

* Group’s progress will continue in line with its expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
