Imagination Tech CEO steps down; warns of operating loss
February 8, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Imagination Tech CEO steps down; warns of operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies, a supplier of graphics technology to Apple, said its chief executive Hossein Yassaie had quit, departing as the British company warned it would not make an operating profit this year.

Non-executive director Andrew Heath had been appointed interim chief executive, the company said on Monday, adding that it would take steps to cut operating costs, including the sale of its loss-making digital radio business Pure.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

