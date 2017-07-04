LONDON, July 4 British chip designer Imagination
Technologies said it had made no progress in its battle
with its biggest customer Apple , and the sale of the
company triggered by the dispute was continuing with talks with
potential buyers.
Imagination said in April that Apple had decided to develop
its own graphics chips and would no longer use Imagination's
processing designs in 15 months to two years time, sending its
shares down 70 percent on the day.
The company, which put itself up for sale last month, said
it returned to profitability in the year to end-April, with
reported operating profit of 7.8 million pounds ($10.1 million)
against a loss of 26.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Chief Executive Andrew Heath said: "Apple's unsubstantiated
assertions and the resultant dispute have forced us to change
our course, despite the clear progress we have been making."
($1 = 0.7727 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)