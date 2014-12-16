FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imagination Tech sees better H2 after interim profit fall
December 16, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Imagination Tech sees better H2 after interim profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies, the British company that supplies graphics processing to Apple, reported a 75 percent drop in adjusted profit in the first half, reflecting heavy investment in its product line.

The company said its now complete product line would help deliver a much stronger second-half financial performance.

Imagination, which designs chips for graphics and video, reported adjusted profit of 3.3 million pounds ($5.2 million) for the six months to end-October, down from 13.2 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue of 82.2 million pounds, down from 85.2 million.

$1 = 0.6384 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

