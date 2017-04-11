Imax signs deal with AMC for 25 new theaters in Europe

April 11 (Reuters) - Imax Corp, best known for enormous movie screens, said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with theater chain AMC Entertainment for 25 new theaters across Europe.

AMC units Odeon Cinemas Group and Nordic Cinemas will add ten Imax theaters in existing complexes in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Italy. The remaining theaters will be added in western, southern and northern Europe.

The agreement brings Odeon and Nordic Cinemas' total Imax commitment to 47 theaters.

Earlier this year, Imax said it had expected to open 175 theaters at AMC-owned locations by the end of the first quarter. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)