HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc
, which operates and installs cinema systems, said on
Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9
percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank,
helping to increase liquidity in the market.
The subsidiary of large-format movie and cinema screen giant
IMAX Corp said CMC Capital Partners and FountainVest
Partners sold the company shares at HK$39.72 apiece, without
giving further details.
CMC will remain a key partner of the company and a strategic
investor in the IMAX China Film Fund and IMAX VR Fund, the Hong
Kong-listed firm said.
Shares of IMAX China, which has a market value of $1.92
billion, rose 4.5 percent to close at HK$41.80 on Wednesday.
In February, the film company reported a steep fall in
profits for 2016 amid a slump in Chinese box-office sales,
underlining the challenge filmmakers and cinema operators face
in the world's second-largest economy.
($1 = 7.7692 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)