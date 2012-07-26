FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

Imax profit jumps on box office revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Giant movie screen maker Imax Corp reported a six-fold jump in second-quarter profit mainly on strong box office revenue.

Net income rose to $11.1 million, or 16 cents per share, from $1.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned 21 cents per share.

Revenue for the company, which plans to release The Bourne Legacy and Total Recall in August, rose 23 percent to $70.2 million.

Gross box office from its DMR (digital media remastering) titles rose to $173.5 million in the quarter, from $107.7 million a year earlier.

The company, which signed contracts for 40 theatre systems in the quarter, said the success of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises will drive its business in the longer term.

