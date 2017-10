April 27 (Reuters) - Imax Corp posted a net profit for the first quarter on a slew of blockbuster releases, as the Canadian company continued to expand its global footprint.

Net income was $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.0 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $55.6 million.