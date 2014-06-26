FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IMCD Group says increases number of IPO offer shares by 10 pct
#Financials
June 26, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IMCD Group says increases number of IPO offer shares by 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - IMCD Group:

* Number of offer shares in IMCD Group IPO increased by 10 pct due to significant demand

* Company and Bain Capital shareholder have decided to increase number of offer shares by 10 pct from up to 20,000,000 to up to 22,000,000, excluding over-allotment option

* Increase in offer shares constitutes an increase from 40 pct to 44 pct of total issued share capital of company following closing of offering

* Pricing and determination of exact number of offer shares is expected to be announced and allocation is expected to take place today, June 26

* Shares will be listed and admitted to trading under symbol “IMCD” on Euronext Amsterdam as of June 27, 2014 (on an “as-if-and-when-delivered” basis)

* Rothschild is acting as financial adviser to company

* Deutsche Bank Ag, London Branch and Goldman Sachs International are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners; HSBC Bank Plc and Rabobank International as joint bookrunners

