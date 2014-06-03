UPDATE 1-Dutch chemicals firm IMCD to sell shares on Euronext

(Adds size of IPO)

June 3 (Reuters) - IMCD Group BV, a Dutch chemicals distributor, will float up to 500 million euros ($680 million) in new and existing shares on the Euronext exchange, it said on Tuesday.

The listing will include 270 million euros in newly issued stock, IMCD said in a statement.

Proceeds from the primary offering will partly be used to pay down roughly 700 million euros in outstanding debt. The shares will be offered to international institutional investors and retail investors in the Netherlands, it said.

The listing will take place in coming months, subject to market conditions, the statement said.

IMCD provides marketing, sales and distribution services in the chemical industry in 30 countries. It employs 1,400 people. ($1 = 0.7349 Euros)