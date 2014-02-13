FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imerys says adjusted net profit up 1.2 pct for 2013
February 13, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

Imerys says adjusted net profit up 1.2 pct for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French minerals company Imerys said on Thursday that 2013 net profit, excluding items, rose by 1.2 percent as operating margins improved slightly, helped by a stabilized environment in Europe.

Net profit, excluding restructuring costs in various markets, rose to 304.2 million euros ($415.7 million), or 4.03 euros per share, from 300.7 million euros, or 4.00 euros per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell by 4.8 percent to 3.698 billion euros.

On Wednesday, Imerys said it had agreed to buy Illinois-based minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for about $1.6 billion, including debt.

The deal is expected to strengthen Imerys’ U.S. business and boost earnings per share from 2015.

