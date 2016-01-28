Azerbaijan to ask IMF for $3 bln aid, World Bank for $1 bln -source

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The government of Azerbaijan plans to ask the International Monetary Fund for $3 billion in financial aid and will request a further $1 billion in World Bank loans, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The IMF said on Wednesday it was discussing with the World Bank possible financing assistance for Azerbaijan to help it cope with mounting currency pressures.
