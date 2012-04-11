IMF approves $987 mln loan for Bangladesh

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The IMF on Wednesday approved a three-year $987 million loan deal for Bangladesh, saying budget and inflationary pressures had increased recently due to rising subsidy costs, a surge in oil prices and a weak global economy.

The International Monetary Fund said it would immediately disburse $141 million of the loan. It forecast economic growth in Bangladesh will slow to 5.5 percent in fiscal year 2012, down from 6.7 percent in 2011, although it should rebound next year. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)