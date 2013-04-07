BOJ's policy welcome for world growth - IMF's Lagarde

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - A huge monetary stimulus package to be unleashed by the Bank of Japan this week is a welcome step in supporting growth in the world economy, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Sunday.

“Monetary policies - including unconventional measures -- have helped prop up the advanced economies, and in turn, global growth,” Christine Lagarde told a forum in south China.

“The reforms just announced by the Bank of Japan are another welcome step in this direction.”