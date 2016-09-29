Tough reforms key for Brazil to overcome recession -IMF

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Any watering down of Brazil's key fiscal austerity reforms in congress could threaten the country's gradual recovery from a bruising, two year recession, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

In the preliminary findings of its visit to Brazil, the IMF recommended the country make important policy changes, including a revision of a formula to adjust its minimum wage annually and a 5-year plan to balance its depleted public accounts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Diane Craft)