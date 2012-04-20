FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK, Singapore, S. Korea, Australia make IMF pledge
April 20, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

UK, Singapore, S. Korea, Australia make IMF pledge

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom pledged contributions to the International Monetary Fund as part of a broad global effort to boost the precautionary resources of the fund.

“The IMF plays an essential role in supporting stability in the global economy, from which we all benefit,” the four countries said in a joint statement.

Australia will contribute $7 billion, Singapore $4 billion, South Korea $15 billion and the United Kingdom $15 billion.

UK finance minister George Osborne told reporters the global efforts to boost the IMF were an important signal: “I think it shows that the world can act together and I think it shows that the world can deliver on the promises made last year.”

