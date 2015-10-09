FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne sees global risks rising, but sanguine on China
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne sees global risks rising, but sanguine on China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Global economic risks are rising and Britain will not be immune, British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday, but he said concern about slowing in China should not be overdone, since it was still contributing solidly to growth.

“It’s very clear from this IMF meeting the risks in the global economy are rising. While there are brighter spots like the U.S. and the UK, and some emerging economies like India, overall the latest news in our view is concerning,” he said during the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting.

While China’s growth is slowing, he said that even if it grew at 7 percent or somewhat less, it would be adding in the next five years the equivalent of the Japanese economy or more than the whole British economy.

“So it’s an enormous, still, contributor to global growth,” he said, adding that it was notable that the IMF’s outlook this month had not downgraded its forecast for China.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
