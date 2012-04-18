FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe should use own funds for crisis-Flaherty
April 18, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Europe should use own funds for crisis-Flaherty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - Europe should use its own resources to deal with the euro-zone debt crisis rather than rely on other countries, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday, adding that Canada has no plans to withhold its pledges to the International Monetary Fund.

“Really, the Europeans need to step up to the plate much more than they have,” he told reporters at an event in Toronto.

Flaherty also said he was comfortable with the growth forecasts in the federal budget after the Bank of Canada this week raised its growth forecast for 2012.

