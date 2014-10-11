FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Canada sees labor slack, looking through some inflation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Canada sees labor slack, looking through some inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy would be generating more hours worked than it has done recently if its recovery were truly self-sustaining, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday, casting a different light on the surge in employment in September.

Poloz, who will be presenting the central bank’s quarterly Monetary Policy Report on Oct. 22, also said a good number of price increases Canada has seen recently were temporary and should therefore be ignored in setting monetary policy.

Despite his cautionary notes, he said it was important to recognize also that no country was forecasting a recession or deflation, and the International Monetary Fund’s global forecast was balanced and largely positive.

He made his remarks to Reuters and a reporter for another new outlet on the sidelines of the IMF’s fall meeting.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.