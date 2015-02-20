FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Carstens to head IMF advisory panel
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Carstens to head IMF advisory panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Global finance ministers and central bankers chose Agustin Carstens, Mexico’s central bank governor, to head the key policy steering committee of the International Monetary Fund.

Carstens will replace Singapore Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam as chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which meets twice a year to advise the IMF on key policy issues. Tharman’s term expires on March 22.

Carstens was also on the short list to head the IMF itself in 2011, but was beaten out by then-French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde in one of the most hotly contested races in IMF history.

Carstens, who has led Mexico’s central bank for five years, has also served as the country’s finance minister, a deputy managing director at the IMF, and an executive board director at the Fund from 1999 to 2000. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.