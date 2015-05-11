FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland still has room to cut interest rates -IMF
May 11, 2015

Poland still has room to cut interest rates -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - The easing bias of Hungary’s central bank is “entirely appropriate” and Poland also has room to cut its rates even though room for monetary accommodation in Central Europe becomes increasingly limited, the International Monetary Fund said.

“There is room to cut further (in Poland),” Anna Ilyina, chief of the IMF’s Emerging Economies Division at its European Department told a news conference in response to a question on Monday.

“Another important factor that needs to be taken into account is that the QE has been launched just recently and QE is expected to have a positive effect on inflation in the euro area and that is something that will have spillovers for countries in central and eastern Europe,” she added.

Poland’s central bank has said it had stopped its rate cuts. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

